Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.