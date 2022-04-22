Coldstack Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $144,400.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.71 or 0.07352742 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.28 or 1.00040531 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035477 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.