Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $198.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $180.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Colfax has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09.
In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $64,125.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
