Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $102.61 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,929,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,494,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

