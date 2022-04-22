Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 918,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.

Several analysts recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

