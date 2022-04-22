Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Down 0.7%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.71. 5,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 32,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.