Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPP. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.