Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.09 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

