Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EPP opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

