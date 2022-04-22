Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.51) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.37 ($9.00).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK stock opened at €6.89 ($7.41) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.70 ($5.05) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.23). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.71.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.