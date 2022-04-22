CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 113,565 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CommScope by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 158,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

