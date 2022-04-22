Compound Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Compound has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $903.30 million and $91.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $134.49 or 0.00337948 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,716,497 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.