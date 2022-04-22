Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,624,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,080 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

WFC stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. 1,407,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,257,402. The company has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

