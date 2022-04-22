Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,065.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 79,971 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific stock traded down $12.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.35. 311,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

