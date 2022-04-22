Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,010 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 294,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

