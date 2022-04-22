Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 385 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,622 shares of company stock valued at $69,547,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. 409,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average of $153.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $390.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

