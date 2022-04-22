Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 780 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.33.

NYSE:TMO traded down $18.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $562.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,449. The company has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.34 and its 200-day moving average is $598.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

