Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of CRK opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

