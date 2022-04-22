Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $71.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. Confluent has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.