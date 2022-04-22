Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,749.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.93 or 0.07446481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00266309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00805130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00673985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00088969 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00396904 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

