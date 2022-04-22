CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $142.71 and last traded at $142.86. Approximately 3,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,198,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 553.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $14,466,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $14,444,000.

About CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

