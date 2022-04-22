ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.86.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

