Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $235.71

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.71 and traded as high as $286.74. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $286.74, with a volume of 317 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,593.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,533.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

