Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
MCF stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22.
About Contango Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.