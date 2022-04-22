Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.84.

CLR stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

