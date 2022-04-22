ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 95,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 162,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

