ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of CFRX stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 95,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 162,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
