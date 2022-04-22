Contrasting Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT) & Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners N/A -65.66% -0.73% Activision Blizzard 30.65% 15.15% 10.44%

84.0% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Activision Blizzard 0 17 10 0 2.37

Activision Blizzard has a consensus price target of $97.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. Given Activision Blizzard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and Activision Blizzard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Activision Blizzard $8.80 billion 6.99 $2.70 billion $3.45 22.86

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Overwatch League, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

