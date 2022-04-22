Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.47 or 0.07493102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.30 or 1.00099544 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

