Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 7.6%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 6.07 and last traded at 6.09. 70,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,262,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 8.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,539,000.

About Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

