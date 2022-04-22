Cormark Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.94.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$783.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79. Also, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,354.86. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

