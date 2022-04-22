Cormark Raises Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$40.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.07.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$25.46 on Monday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.72.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.5400004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$703,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,773,906.48. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. Insiders sold 109,060 shares of company stock worth $3,014,997 in the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

