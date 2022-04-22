Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.54.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 109.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
About Cortexyme (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
