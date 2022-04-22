Corundum Group Inc. Has $985,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

