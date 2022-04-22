Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 50,017 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 96,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 189,833 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26.

