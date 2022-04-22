Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,714 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,586,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 507,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 288,127 shares during the period.

BSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

