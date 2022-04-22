Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

