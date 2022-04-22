Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 802 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $12.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.16. The company had a trading volume of 80,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.48 and a 200 day moving average of $475.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

