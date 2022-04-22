Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.28. 39,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,423. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

