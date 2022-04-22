Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 159,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 171,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

GORO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GORO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. 29,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,011. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.