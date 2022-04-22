Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 224,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Element Solutions makes up about 4.3% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 74.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 864,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

ESI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.48. 18,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.