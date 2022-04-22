Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 173,774 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 262,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,220 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 227,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.19.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

