Cowen Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $15.00

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.31.

ERIC stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

