Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €59.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.06 ($71.03).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($88.20) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($118.39).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.