Credit Suisse Group Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $155.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $89.40 on Monday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

