Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 124,724 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 112,690 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.