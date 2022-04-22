CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHMGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CRHM stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99.

