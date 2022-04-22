Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 1,494,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,685. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.