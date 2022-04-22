Cross Staff Investments Inc Buys Shares of 16,383 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 955,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,573,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

