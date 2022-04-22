Cross Staff Investments Inc Invests $241,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,306,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $177.71. 3,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average is $204.24. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.