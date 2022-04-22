Cross Staff Investments Inc Invests $255,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,309,000 after buying an additional 130,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $186.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,990. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

